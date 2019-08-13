U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Reaches $0.41 Low on Aug, 13; Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Uni-Select (TSE:UNS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uni-Select had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of UNS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold”. See Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold

Uni-Select Inc. distributes automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America. The company has market cap of $467.53 million. The firm operates through Paint and Related Products, and Automotive Products divisions. It has a 19.02 P/E ratio. It also distributes automotive parts, tools, and equipment to the aftermarket.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 26,796 shares traded. Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.