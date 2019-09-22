U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Comparing side by side

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.25 N/A -0.24 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.27 N/A 1.47 1.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Energy Corp. and VAALCO Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of U.S. Energy Corp. and VAALCO Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that U.S. Energy Corp. is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VAALCO Energy Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. U.S. Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VAALCO Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Energy Corp. and VAALCO Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 45.9%. About 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. has -26.85% weaker performance while VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors U.S. Energy Corp.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.