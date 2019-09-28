U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 0.00 7.20M -0.24 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 3 -0.03 131.98M 2.35 1.61

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Energy Corp. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of U.S. Energy Corp. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 1,423,769,033.02% -19.4% -13.7% Gulfport Energy Corporation 4,491,712,895.21% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy Corp. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered U.S. Energy Corp. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Gulfport Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4.42 average price target and a 52.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U.S. Energy Corp. and Gulfport Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. was less bearish than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.