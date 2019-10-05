U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 0.00 7.20M -0.24 0.00 ConocoPhillips 55 3.10 1.11B 6.18 9.57

Demonstrates U.S. Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 1,398,058,252.43% -19.4% -13.7% ConocoPhillips 2,002,525,708.10% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.12 beta indicates that U.S. Energy Corp. is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ConocoPhillips’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival ConocoPhillips is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. U.S. Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ConocoPhillips.

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

ConocoPhillips on the other hand boasts of a $80 consensus target price and a 49.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.5% of ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.09% are ConocoPhillips’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than ConocoPhillips.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors ConocoPhillips beats U.S. Energy Corp.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.