U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.10 N/A -0.24 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.72 N/A 0.84 9.81

Demonstrates U.S. Energy Corp. and CNX Resources Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Energy Corp. and CNX Resources Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy Corp. has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CNX Resources Corporation’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival CNX Resources Corporation is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. U.S. Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CNX Resources Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Energy Corp. and CNX Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 0%. U.S. Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 45.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. has stronger performance than CNX Resources Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats U.S. Energy Corp.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.