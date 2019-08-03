U S Concrete (USCR) Stock Price Rose While Brinker Capital Increased by $315,659 Its Holding; Hexcel (HXL) Stake Held by Scout Investments Inc

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 7,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 19,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 11,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 199,115 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 90,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 291,587 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 200,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 542,747 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 10,943 shares to 3,067 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,857 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 13,975 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Principal Group Inc has 0.01% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 154,194 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bancorp has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,384 shares stake. Legal And General Group Inc Inc Pcl accumulated 0% or 37,392 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 12,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd reported 39,420 shares stake. Asset Management One Communication accumulated 54,620 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 113,325 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% or 3,075 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 8,215 shares. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Sank 57.8% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A New Stock On My Watchlist: U.S. Concrete – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Fell 28.8% in October – Motley Fool” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “USCR vs. EXP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 2.11M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scout Invs reported 0.41% stake. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 161,107 shares. Boston Partners, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,994 shares. 369 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Communication. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,380 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 7,265 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 125 shares. Axa invested 0.09% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,108 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 0.46% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 78,964 shares. New York-based Etrade Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 516 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank invested in 56,523 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,375 shares to 78,947 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,687 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hexcel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Other Stocks to Sell As Boeing Tumbles – Investorplace.com” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hexcel Completes Acquisition of ARC Technologies – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.