U S Concrete (USCR) Stake Maintained by Lomas Capital Management Llc; Ares Management Has Upped Its Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holding by $1.48 Million as Shares Declined

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 122,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 751,649 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.35 million, up from 628,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 102,713 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 110,551 shares traded or 29.48% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 110,437 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 209,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,437 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WhiteHorse Finance -2.7% after placing investment in non-accrual – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Comments On Recent Block Trade Transaction – PR Newswire” published on September 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. For: Sep 13 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 10, 2019 : THO, SHLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech reported 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 6,012 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Company reported 13,260 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 36,872 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 12,083 shares. Bulldog Ltd Liability Company owns 52,500 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 43,775 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 34,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 296,029 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited accumulated 106,797 shares. Muzinich & Inc invested in 123,057 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Ares Lc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 577,947 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 1,660 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 12,170 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 705,443 shares to 389,961 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 12,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,523 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : HPT, TERP, CLNY, CBM, TAC, ERF, VYGR, USCR, RMR, URGN, SMLP, PGNX – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Sank 57.8% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on January 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Shares Gained 40.8% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co has 382,992 shares. Strs Ohio holds 90,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 922,428 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 163,697 shares. Mackay Shields has 55,900 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 336,868 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 136,531 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 15,848 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 1.36% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 31,381 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 11,764 shares.