U S Concrete (USCR) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Trellus Management Company Has Increased Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Stake by $845,000

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 9.05 million shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM FORMER PRESIDENT SAUM NOURSALEHI NAMED TZERO CEO; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 14/05/2018 – tZERO Announces Addition of Bruce Fenton to tZERO Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS ON MAY 18, CO, BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ENTERED INTO LOI TO FORM EXCHANGE TO LIST & PUBLICLY TRADE SECURITY TOKENS; 22/05/2018 – TZERO AND BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S FIRST SECURITY TOKEN EXCHANGE; 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS APPROVAL OF U.S. SEC WILL BE SOUGHT FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss/Shr $1.74; 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Gary Weiss: The $OSTK secondary’s possible-rumored-maybe-not confirmed-etc. cancellation stinks to high heaven so much that the

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 122,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 751,649 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.35M, up from 628,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 109,925 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 1,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 600,000 shares stake. Oaktop Management Ii Lp reported 24,662 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Vanguard Gru owns 1.51 million shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.02% or 35,930 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 69,447 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2,700 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 12,358 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 0.01% or 43,000 shares. 474,944 are held by State Street Corp. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.16% or 12,610 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 320,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $73.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 15,500 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $540,994 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by JOHNSON JONATHAN E III, worth $31,959 on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 762 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 17,264 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 1,232 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 9,660 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 20,119 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0.22% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 39,400 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested 0.07% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Sei Invests reported 145,128 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Swiss Bancorp owns 29,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 10,018 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 39,080 shares.