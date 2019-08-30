U S Concrete (USCR) Shareholder Invesco LTD Lifted Position by $1.08 Million; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Penbrook Management Has Cut Its Holding by $329,840

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 26,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 85,205 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 58,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 124,464 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 671,475 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 5,358 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Nuveen Asset Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 44,997 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 9,384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 14,182 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 1.06 million shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 51,964 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 5,428 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 110 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 19,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company invested in 70,889 shares. Morgan Stanley has 113,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 9.88 million shares to 40.61 million shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 59,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,818 shares, and cut its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 108,099 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 32,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Invests has 100,000 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability invested in 58,000 shares. Barometer Mngmt stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. New York-based Tenor Mgmt Com Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Van Hulzen Asset Limited holds 0.6% or 58,000 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech holds 27,800 shares. Hitchwood Capital Management LP holds 0.69% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 1.26 million shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 38,790 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability holds 1.02% or 366,509 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research accumulated 88,152 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 757,153 shares or 0.01% of the stock.