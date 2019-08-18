U S Concrete (USCR) Holder Gmt Capital Decreased Stake by $4.28 Million as Share Price Rose; Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Holding Upped by Covey Capital Advisors Llc

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 401,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 505,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 144,402 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 286,013 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 154,200 shares to 891,650 shares, valued at $58.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 107,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

