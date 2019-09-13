U S Concrete (USCR) Holder Eulav Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Position by $417,960

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 14,095 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 16,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.6. About 229,866 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 37,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 9,883 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advent Int Ma has 20.64% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2.61 million shares. Pcj Invest Counsel holds 12,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Gam Hldgs Ag owns 9,235 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 7,220 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated. First Mercantile Trust has 3,500 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 10,621 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 13,556 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 8,475 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 3,540 shares. 24,611 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 40,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 122,569 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bone Inc by 432,852 shares to 800,235 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 146,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 26,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 10,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 27,109 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 72,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,292 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 28,837 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 500 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Us invested 0.22% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 1,605 shares. Century Companies accumulated 0% or 34,697 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com stated it has 40,447 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grp has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 2,873 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net Limited. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Guggenheim Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 163,697 shares.

