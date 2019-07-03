U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) Reaches $51.09 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (BCCLF) Raised By 20.06%

The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.15% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 112,769 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and TreasurerThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $848.92M company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $55.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:USCR worth $76.40M more.

Among 2 analysts covering US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Concrete had 4 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) on Thursday, January 31 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $18.28M for 11.61 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,200.00% EPS growth.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $848.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customersÂ’ job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

