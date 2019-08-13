U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) Reaches $47.05 After 8.00% Up Move; VALUESETTERS (VSTR) Shorts Raised By 215.85%

VALUESETTERS INC (OTCMKTS:VSTR) had an increase of 215.85% in short interest. VSTR’s SI was 115,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 215.85% from 36,600 shares previously. The stock increased 10.19% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0119. About 1.16M shares traded. Valuesetters, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSTR) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.47% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 123,050 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q LossThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $781.79M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $50.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:USCR worth $62.54 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold U.S. Concrete, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset holds 8,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 17,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 5,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 154,194 are owned by Principal Group. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Raymond James Assocs holds 24,832 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 762 shares. United Advisers Llc reported 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 5,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Rbf Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,211 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 24,810 shares.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $781.79 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 49.63 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customersÂ’ job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.