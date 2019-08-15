U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) Reaches $44.25 After 9.00% Down Move; Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Shorts Decreased By 0.25%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. LITE’s SI was 8.07M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 8.09 million shares previously. With 1.63M avg volume, 5 days are for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s short sellers to cover LITE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 450,482 shares traded. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has risen 8.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LITE News: 17/05/2018 – COO Retort Disposes 521 Of Lumentum Holdings Inc; 25/04/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Exits Position in Lumentum; 02/05/2018 – Lumentum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Oclaro: Under Deal, Lumentum Would Pay $80M Termination Fee to Oclaro, Under Certain Circumstances; 12/03/2018 – Oclaro: Under Deal With Lumentum, Co. Would Pay $63M Termination Fee to Lumentum, Under Certain Circumstances; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 12/03/2018 – OCLARO CANCELS INVESTOR SESSION IN LIGHT OF SALE TO LUMENTUM; 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM SAYS ZTE REVENUE LESS THAN 0.5% FOR LAST 12 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Lumentum Holdings Sees 4Q Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 75c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lumentum Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LITE)

The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.06% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 71,394 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INCThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $737.24M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $40.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:USCR worth $66.35M less.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. It currently has negative earnings. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Among 4 analysts covering Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lumentum Holdings has $78 highest and $5000 lowest target. $68.25’s average target is 19.38% above currents $57.17 stock price. Lumentum Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 27. JP Morgan upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) on Friday, March 22 to “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of LITE in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 6.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $737.24 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 46.68 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customersÂ’ job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.