U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Comparing side by side

As General Building Materials businesses, U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete Inc. 46 1.52 15.46M 1.88 24.99 Masco Corporation 41 1.97 287.20M 2.29 17.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of U.S. Concrete Inc. and Masco Corporation. Masco Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Concrete Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. U.S. Concrete Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Masco Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of U.S. Concrete Inc. and Masco Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete Inc. 33,630,628.67% 10.1% 2.2% Masco Corporation 702,544,031.31% -928.2% 13%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Competitively, Masco Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Concrete Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Masco Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Masco Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Concrete Inc. and Masco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masco Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 2.41% for U.S. Concrete Inc. with consensus price target of $51. On the other hand, Masco Corporation’s potential upside is 12.59% and its consensus price target is $47.86. The information presented earlier suggests that Masco Corporation looks more robust than U.S. Concrete Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.6% of U.S. Concrete Inc. shares and 95.4% of Masco Corporation shares. 4.7% are U.S. Concrete Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Masco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48% Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43%

For the past year U.S. Concrete Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Masco Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Masco Corporation beats U.S. Concrete Inc.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.