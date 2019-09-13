U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As General Building Materials company, U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U.S. Concrete Inc. has 96.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand U.S. Concrete Inc. has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has U.S. Concrete Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 2.20% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing U.S. Concrete Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete Inc. N/A 45 24.99 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

U.S. Concrete Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Concrete Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.08 2.63

U.S. Concrete Inc. presently has an average price target of $51, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. The rivals have a potential upside of 48.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Concrete Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year U.S. Concrete Inc. has weaker performance than U.S. Concrete Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

U.S. Concrete Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, U.S. Concrete Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Concrete Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. In other hand, U.S. Concrete Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

U.S. Concrete Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.