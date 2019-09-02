U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Comparison side by side

As General Building Materials companies, U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete Inc. 45 0.44 N/A 1.88 24.99 Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.88 N/A 0.65 21.51

In table 1 we can see U.S. Concrete Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Caesarstone Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than U.S. Concrete Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. U.S. Concrete Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Caesarstone Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 2.2% Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Concrete Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Caesarstone Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.6 beta which makes it 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

U.S. Concrete Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Concrete Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s upside potential is 25.86% at a $51 average price target. Competitively Caesarstone Ltd. has a consensus price target of $19, with potential upside of 26.75%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Caesarstone Ltd. is looking more favorable than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.6% of U.S. Concrete Inc. shares and 42% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 48.76% are Caesarstone Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48% Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61%

For the past year U.S. Concrete Inc. has stronger performance than Caesarstone Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors U.S. Concrete Inc. beats Caesarstone Ltd.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.