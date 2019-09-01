U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Since U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 52 3.88 N/A 4.26 13.42 Park National Corporation 96 4.11 N/A 6.68 14.16

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Bancorp and Park National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Park National Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of U.S. Bancorp and Park National Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that U.S. Bancorp is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Park National Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered U.S. Bancorp and Park National Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20 Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 9.70% and an $57.8 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 41% of Park National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are U.S. Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Park National Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05% Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp has stronger performance than Park National Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Park National Corporation beats U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.