U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 52 4.18 N/A 4.26 13.42 Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 36 3.61 N/A 2.08 17.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than U.S. Bancorp. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. U.S. Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Bancorp is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. In other hand, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20 Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$57.8 is U.S. Bancorp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 19.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. -2.22% -6.04% -2.75% 0.59% -26.63% 1.89%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp was more bullish than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.