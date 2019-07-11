U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 51 4.08 N/A 4.18 12.14 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 3.31 N/A 1.23 10.52

Table 1 highlights U.S. Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to U.S. Bancorp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. U.S. Bancorp’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.4% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Bancorp’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 1 1 2.33 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 2 0 2.67

U.S. Bancorp’s average price target is $57.25, while its potential upside is 7.65%. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $14.67 average price target and a 6.92% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that U.S. Bancorp looks more robust than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.2% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp -2.74% 1.8% -0.24% -4.44% -0.76% 11.14% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -4.21% -3.64% -6.62% -11.59% -14.16% 8.81%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp was more bullish than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats on 11 of the 11 factors Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.