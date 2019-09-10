U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 52 4.05 N/A 4.26 13.42 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.40 N/A 2.11 11.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Bancorp and First Business Financial Services Inc. First Business Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than U.S. Bancorp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. U.S. Bancorp’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides U.S. Bancorp and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5% First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. First Business Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and First Business Financial Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20 First Business Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Bancorp has a 5.26% upside potential and a consensus target price of $57.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Bancorp and First Business Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 64% respectively. 0.1% are U.S. Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.