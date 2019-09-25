U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 52 4.13 N/A 4.26 13.42 1st Source Corporation 46 3.93 N/A 3.32 14.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for U.S. Bancorp and 1st Source Corporation. 1st Source Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than U.S. Bancorp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. U.S. Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of 1st Source Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of U.S. Bancorp and 1st Source Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 1st Source Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Bancorp and 1st Source Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20 1st Source Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 4.46% and an $57.8 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp was more bullish than 1st Source Corporation.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors 1st Source Corporation.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.