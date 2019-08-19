U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosted Its Stake; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Qvt Financial LP Has Trimmed Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.05 million, up from 4.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 452,325 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,803 shares. Palouse Cap Management Inc invested 1.49% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Citigroup holds 2.07M shares. Ruffer Llp stated it has 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Synovus Fin owns 28,117 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.94% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 165,955 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.2% or 3.84M shares. 4,747 are owned by National Asset Mngmt. The West Virginia-based City Holdg has invested 0.71% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Piedmont Investment Advisors invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 1.52M shares. Lbmc Ltd Liability Co reported 7,115 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 12,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,525 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 75,854 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66 million shares to 25.90 million shares, valued at $42.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.