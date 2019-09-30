U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Holding Has Upped by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 15,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.80 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 4.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,798 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.90 million, up from 22,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 3.53 million shares traded or 43.51% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank has 0.25% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 430,875 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 3.28M shares. Scotia Cap invested in 22,249 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Redmond Asset Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 17,948 shares. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability stated it has 161,990 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 25,445 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Provident Trust accumulated 6,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 20,090 are owned by Fairfield Bush Comm. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 929,671 shares. 35,635 were reported by Arrow Fincl. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 158,222 shares. Essex, Connecticut-based fund reported 101,841 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.12% or 17,822 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,691 shares to 741,333 shares, valued at $209.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 804,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.68M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco invested in 0.05% or 1,884 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% or 255,487 shares. 817,578 were reported by Nordea Investment Ab. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 648,507 shares or 0% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,257 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 92 shares. 44,111 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 1,253 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 126,507 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 51,708 are held by Kdi Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Monetary Management Gp reported 9,440 shares. Cadinha & Communications Limited Liability accumulated 9,780 shares. The Kansas-based Meritage has invested 1.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,594 shares to 37,539 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,529 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).