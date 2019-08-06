U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder United Fire Group Has Decreased Stake; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Raised Position in Electronic Arts Com (EA)

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 7.32 million shares traded or 36.15% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 17,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 140,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, up from 122,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 4.73M shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.77B for 11.95 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 11,743 shares to 44,529 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,057 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).