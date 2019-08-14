U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder United Fire Group Has Cut Its Position by $912,000; As Ringcentral (RNG) Share Value Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.75 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 16,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 111,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, down from 128,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 370,525 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 6.37 million shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.52 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 205,901 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt reported 19,714 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 145,861 shares. Bb&T reported 446,181 shares. Madison has 1.97 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cambridge Invest Research stated it has 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Liberty Mngmt owns 1.52% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 62,720 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 13,773 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability accumulated 34,372 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Prospector Partners Limited Com reported 1.67% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 95,800 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 20,478 shares to 459,933 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 252,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).