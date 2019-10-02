U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Lynch & Associates Increased Position; Hilltop Holdings Decreased Its Position in Target (TGT) by $1.70 Million

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 106,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 96,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 2.29M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 19,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 3,038 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 22,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.17. About 2.93M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 9,150 shares to 15,820 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “After Retail Recovery, Beware Near-Term Valuation Friction on Target Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Target’s Stock Rose 24% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target aims for more +$100K shoppers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.76 million for 22.47 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.