U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Lynch & Associates Lifted Stake; D R Horton (DHI) Holding Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 106,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 96,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 1.37 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 1.89 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt accumulated 22,833 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Lc owns 0.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 6,700 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 25,494 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 20,700 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 18,070 shares. 16,967 are owned by Gsa Prns Llp. Financial Advantage reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Investment House Limited Liability Company owns 8,035 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Management owns 11,050 shares. Zweig owns 66,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 107,753 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Raymond James accumulated 154,557 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,790 shares to 21,398 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 36,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,155 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 562,034 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.67% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 7,637 shares. 83,868 are owned by Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Llc. Price T Rowe Md reported 20.96M shares. First Business Fincl Svcs stated it has 4,593 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Davidson Advsrs, a Montana-based fund reported 7,718 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 10,776 shares. Gam Ag reported 11,000 shares stake. Moreover, Park Corp Oh has 1.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 418,077 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc reported 18,430 shares. Howland Cap Management Llc invested in 0.67% or 164,615 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 328,840 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 46,606 shares.