U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Interocean Capital Trimmed Its Position by $675,844; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $354,600 as Shares Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 6,787 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 8,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 392,219 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 12,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 313,691 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.44 million, down from 326,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 1.65 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.39 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru owns 12,768 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Company reported 452 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.01% or 2,565 shares. 21,900 are held by Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company. The Alabama-based Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Boys Arnold And Incorporated invested in 1,527 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kings Point Cap stated it has 1,135 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 47,442 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 0.63% or 32,520 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,988 shares. 32,622 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. 1.48 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Colonial Tru Advisors owns 0.25% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,996 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company owns 715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Railway F (NYSE:CP) by 10,407 shares to 57,969 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Llc holds 0.04% or 22,753 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6.62M shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Co reported 54,981 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Choate Investment Advsrs has 19,773 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 3.81M shares in its portfolio. 79,930 are owned by Palouse Capital Mgmt. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.22% or 22,481 shares. Cordasco Net holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 112 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 22,443 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 4.93M shares. Iberiabank reported 0.59% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Salzhauer Michael has 0.61% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Finance Advisory Serv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,164 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communication invested in 50,110 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.34 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.