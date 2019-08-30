U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $956,784; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position by $312,080

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $280.19. About 1.11M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 19,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 137,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 157,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 1.75M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.86 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.