U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Upped Position by $62.40 Million; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Declined, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.05M, up from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.37 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 31,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 17,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Commerce owns 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 11,350 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 422,439 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.22M shares. Pnc Gp Inc invested in 0.2% or 4.10M shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.2% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6.47M shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 21,112 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 367,280 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 435,444 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 2,840 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 30,134 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 109,382 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.13% or 1.56M shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 287,489 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Bank to give $1 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (SCZ) by 10,386 shares to 372,145 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.