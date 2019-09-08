U S Bancorp (USB) Share Value Rose While United Fire Group Has Lowered Its Stake; As Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Shares Declined, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $107.08. About 101,873 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.92 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 145,861 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 41,101 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 760,482 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 77,038 shares. Hamel Assoc accumulated 124,742 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cadinha And Limited Liability invested in 6,140 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.16M shares. Haverford Services Inc accumulated 46,980 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc accumulated 3,993 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 12,946 shares. Azimuth Llc accumulated 0.03% or 8,470 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

