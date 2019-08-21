U.S. Bancorp (USB) Share Price Rose While Yacktman Asset Management LP Increased Holding; As Icad (ICAD) Share Value Rose, Vanguard Group Has Boosted Its Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 10,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.73M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.05 million, up from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 4.40M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Icad Inc (ICAD) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 78,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The institutional investor held 389,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 311,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Icad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 16,263 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 90,029 shares to 8.38M shares, valued at $957.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 104,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,526 were reported by Horan Capital Advsr Limited Co. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 1.7% or 270,941 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.52M shares. 62,720 were reported by Liberty Capital. 184,187 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co reported 8,943 shares stake. Atria Investments Ltd Co holds 23,628 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% or 30,702 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 5,695 shares. Moreover, Loudon Inv Management has 0.36% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 30,065 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca reported 143,684 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Strategic Fincl Svcs holds 100,750 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc owns 1.37 million shares. Northeast Inv Management stated it has 0.88% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).