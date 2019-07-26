U S Bancorp (USB) Holder United Fire Group Has Lowered Position; Sheffield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $320,000 as Stock Rose

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 589,793 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

