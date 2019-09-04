U S Bancorp (USB) Holder United Fire Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $912,000; Bb&T Securities Lifted Stake in Landstar Sys (LSTR) by $320,678 as Shares Rose

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 4.51 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 2,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 19,736 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 16,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.73. About 228,340 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance Corporation stated it has 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 71,334 shares. 115,261 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp. Synovus Corporation accumulated 595 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 9,835 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 29,287 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 23,748 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 567,913 shares. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.26% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Clearbridge Invs holds 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 135,560 shares. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 71,620 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 101,380 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Limited owns 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 12,900 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 110,577 shares to 219,022 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,477 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More news for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 11, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,945 shares. Brookmont Capital Management invested 1.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Magnetar Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc reported 0.25% stake. At Bancorp stated it has 0.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Terril Brothers Inc invested in 11,964 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 55,860 shares. Sterling Lc has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Paragon Cap Management Lc accumulated 7,450 shares. Perkins Mngmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,262 shares. Capstone Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 17,012 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 1.47M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 13,208 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 2,840 shares.