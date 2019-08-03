U S Bancorp (USB) Holder United Fire Group Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Evermay Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $329,115

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87 million shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

