U S Bancorp (USB) Holder Lynch & Associates Has Increased Holding; Coatue Management Increases Holding in Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 259.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 22,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 30,707 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 8,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 889,524 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June 10 and 11

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 106,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 96,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 3.90 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 607 shares to 585 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 79,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold CNK shares while 82 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 1.55% more from 111.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 391 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial, Kansas-based fund reported 558,845 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has 29,387 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 105,895 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 18,778 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 15,122 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0% or 750 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company reported 8,735 shares. 464 were accumulated by Cwm Limited. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Sit Investment Associates has invested 0.06% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Carroll Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 182,721 shares.

