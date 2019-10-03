U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand U.S. Bancorp has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have U.S. Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 2,679,568,291.78% 15.10% 1.50% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares U.S. Bancorp and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 1.44B 54 13.42 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

U.S. Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio U.S. Bancorp is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.38 2.72

$56.75 is the average target price of U.S. Bancorp, with a potential upside of 7.75%. As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that U.S. Bancorp’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp has stronger performance than U.S. Bancorp’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Bancorp is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, U.S. Bancorp’s peers’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.