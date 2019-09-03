U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Contrasting side by side

Both U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 52 3.81 N/A 4.26 13.42 Independent Bank Corporation 22 2.69 N/A 1.65 13.20

Demonstrates U.S. Bancorp and Independent Bank Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Independent Bank Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to U.S. Bancorp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. U.S. Bancorp’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5% Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.08 beta means U.S. Bancorp’s volatility is 8.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Independent Bank Corporation has a 0.41 beta which is 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and Independent Bank Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20 Independent Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 11.11% and an $57.8 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.6% of Independent Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are U.S. Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05% Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp was more bullish than Independent Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors U.S. Bancorp beats Independent Bank Corporation.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.