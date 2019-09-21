U. S. Bancorp New (USB) Holder Private Trust Co Has Lifted Its Position by $408,928; Crosslink Capital Upped Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $18.38 Million

Private Trust Co increased its stake in U. S. Bancorp New (USB) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 7,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 51,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 43,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in U. S. Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21M shares traded or 229.35% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 110,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.57M, up from 121,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2,747 shares to 14,359 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.63% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 7,227 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 75,083 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.78% or 36.52 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 47,801 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 146,068 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. 6,103 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru holds 120,201 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc has 3.28M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 200,247 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability. 49,095 are held by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.32% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 403,409 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,449 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 12,246 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.97% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 152,239 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 1,949 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 621 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 35,370 shares. Seatown Holding Pte Ltd accumulated 13,585 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 67,456 shares in its portfolio. 75 were reported by Captrust Advsr. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking stated it has 0.13% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,909 shares. 41 were reported by Stephens Incorporated Ar.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,690 shares to 60,931 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,300 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

