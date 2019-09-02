U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Shares Rose While Strategic Advisors Has Lifted by $316,800 Its Stake; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Market Valuation Declined, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Upped by $328,055 Its Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 114.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 3,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 6,756 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 3,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 783,214 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16,124 shares to 4,304 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 5,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 7,749 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 23,929 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 161,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 34,571 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 9,300 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Columbus Circle holds 101,292 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,114 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 24,194 are owned by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. State Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 405,172 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Darsana Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 20.56% or 6.00 million shares in its portfolio. 6,756 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership.

