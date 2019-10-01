U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Share Value Rose While Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Position; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Valuation Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 41,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 billion, down from 42,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 1.20M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 173,250 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71 million, down from 183,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 1.13M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 1.38% or 94,140 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 273,668 shares. Jnba Fin reported 600 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 151,426 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 137,470 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Company owns 0.46% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 56,980 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% or 34,835 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,546 shares. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 29,108 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 49,381 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 1.63M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd invested in 0% or 1,325 shares. State Street holds 36.60M shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 51,548 shares to 52,208 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U S Pfd Etf (PFF) by 5,400 shares to 12,600 shares, valued at $464.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G Spon Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

