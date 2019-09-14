U S Bancorp Del Com New (USB) Holding Held by Logan Capital Management Inc; Palisade Asset Management Lifted 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $381,465

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,474 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00 million, up from 61,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del Com New (USB) by 1428.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 147,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 158,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, up from 10,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.40 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications holds 19,576 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,656 shares. Lee Danner Bass has 10,632 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Mngmt Mi has 0.57% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,301 shares. Diker Management Llc reported 3,935 shares. Us-based Ancora Advisors Ltd has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 1.88% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 51,707 shares. Neumann Capital Limited invested 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harvest Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shell Asset Company reported 85,528 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.71% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 63,474 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,474 shares.

