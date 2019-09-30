U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 -0.49 25.62M -0.27 0.00 CSS Industries Inc. 4 -35.60 8.16M -5.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1,766,896,551.72% -23.4% -9% CSS Industries Inc. 200,373,244.28% -24.9% -15.6%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CSS Industries Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. CSS Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and CSS Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 66.6% respectively. About 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CSS Industries Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67% CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. had bullish trend while CSS Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. beats CSS Industries Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.