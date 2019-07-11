U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.15 0.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 17 1.02 N/A 0.51 37.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -8.6% -3.4% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. Its rival 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 199.15% upside potential. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 17.13% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is looking more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, 3.5% are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -0.79% -4.61% -8.98% -14.47% -35.58% 9.02% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has weaker performance than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.