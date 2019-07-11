U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
|1
|0.15
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|17
|1.02
|N/A
|0.51
|37.06
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.6%
|-3.4%
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0.00%
|11.4%
|6.2%
Volatility & Risk
U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. Its rival 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
Analyst Ratings
U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 199.15% upside potential. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 17.13% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is looking more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, 3.5% are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
|-0.79%
|-4.61%
|-8.98%
|-14.47%
|-35.58%
|9.02%
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|-5.46%
|-0.05%
|12.66%
|43.23%
|56.79%
|55.76%
For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has weaker performance than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
Summary
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.