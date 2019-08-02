U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.27 0.00 MarineMax Inc. 18 0.26 N/A 1.68 9.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9% MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MarineMax Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor MarineMax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. MarineMax Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and MarineMax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 196.61% and an $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of MarineMax Inc. is $24.5, which is potential 62.14% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. looks more robust than MarineMax Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of MarineMax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67% MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. had bullish trend while MarineMax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.