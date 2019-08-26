U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Specialty Retail Other company, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.40% -9.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

$3.5 is the consensus price target of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., with a potential upside of 173.44%. As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 52.54%. Given U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are 1.1 and 0.2. Competitively, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s rivals are 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. does not pay a dividend.