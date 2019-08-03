U M B Finl (UMBF) Stock Value Declined While Hillcrest Asset Management Upped by $3.23 Million Its Stake; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in U M B Finl Corp (UMBF) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 50,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 190,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 140,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in U M B Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.62. About 195,094 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 275.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 64,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 88,039 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, up from 23,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 764,034 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Loan Growth Aid Enova International (ENVA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UMB Financial Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Earnings Beat in Store for Artisan Partners (APAM) in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Dean Management accumulated 19,675 shares. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 6,702 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 300 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 90,209 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 427,094 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank reported 6,702 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 7,092 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Com holds 114,306 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 35,838 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $24,519 activity.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,082 shares to 116,092 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,377 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 430 shares. Condor Mgmt holds 6,371 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,354 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 170 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 16,275 shares. Private Asset invested in 0.16% or 4,975 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Llc owns 74,073 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. American Insur Tx reported 66,225 shares. 83,589 were reported by Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il. 20,596 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. 137,822 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Armstrong Shaw Associate Incorporated Ct owns 17,290 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).