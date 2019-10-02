U and I Group Plc (LON:UAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Loews (L) Has 0.74 Sentiment

Loews Corp (L) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 133 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 180 sold and trimmed stakes in Loews Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 184.07 million shares, down from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Loews Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 158 Increased: 97 New Position: 36.

U and I Group Plc (LON:UAI) had its stock rating restated as “Buy” by professional analysts at Peel Hunt. This was disclosed to clients in a research report on 2 October.

It closed at GBX 152.8 lastly.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 191.66 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. It has a 40.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units and apartments, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 19.5% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation for 117,800 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 328,727 shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, St. James Investment Company Llc has 4.97% invested in the company for 945,391 shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.6% in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 254,744 shares.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 20.54 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $15.16 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.