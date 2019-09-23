Tyvor Capital Upped Position in Mattel (MAT); Quantitative Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Paccar (PCAR) by $3.57 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 340.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 50,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 65,146 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 2.31M shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 2.09 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 18/05/2018 – Mattel Rejected Proposal From MGA Chief; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 26, SIZE OF THE BOARD WILL BE DECREASED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ruffer Llp reported 40,000 shares. Nomura accumulated 0% or 131 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 63,851 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 28,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca has 0.43% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 51.77M shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 27,400 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc reported 9,881 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 8,627 shares. 10,822 were reported by Natixis. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 44,115 shares. Peoples stated it has 3,983 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 51,729 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 2.63M shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 288,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,330 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is More Pain in Store for Mattel Shareholders in the Q2 Report? – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel Rightly Rejects MGA Entertainment’s Vague Buyout Bid – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MATâ€™s Rejection of Merger Offer Not a Reason to Toy With Mattel Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel (MAT) Launches Hot Wheels id, Eyes Sales Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 3,223 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 1.83% or 3.99M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.08% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 48,797 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.14% or 1.24 million shares. Foster And Motley Inc accumulated 0.3% or 29,845 shares. Madrona Finance Service Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 3,471 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 35,462 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 358,808 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 222 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 12,503 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 31,353 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Mexico Etf (EWW) by 82,664 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,612 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.